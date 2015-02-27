Knife pulled in Sydney as man robbed of $1200 Kanye West-designed Yeezy sneakers

Source:AAP
A high-end sneaker deal has gone awry for a young man who elected to conduct the transaction in a Sydney park.
Kanye West Yeezy Boots
Source: 1 NEWS
The 22-year-old man met another man who wanted to buy a pair of black Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $AU1100 ($NZ1254) in Johnson Park in Dulwich Hill last night.
It is is alleged the buyer tried on the Kanye West-designed hi-tops and then pulled a knife, forcing the seller to flee the park.
Police believe the thief is the same man who earlier in the evening ran off in an expensive jacket after trying it at nearby Arlington light rail station.
