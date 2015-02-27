Knife pulled in Sydney as man robbed of $1200 Kanye West-designed Yeezy sneakers

A high-end sneaker deal has gone awry for a young man who elected to conduct the transaction in a Sydney park.

Kanye West Yeezy Boots Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old man met another man who wanted to buy a pair of black Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $AU1100 ($NZ1254) in Johnson Park in Dulwich Hill last night.

It is is alleged the buyer tried on the Kanye West-designed hi-tops and then pulled a knife, forcing the seller to flee the park.