TODAY |

Kiwis to be welcomed into NSW and South Australia as part of travel bubble

Source:  AAP

NSW and South Australia are set to be the first states to welcome New Zealand tourists as part of a travel bubble.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern says first though, both countries have to be comfortable with each other’s handling of Covid-19. Source: Nine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today the arrangement will initially be only one-way, allowing Kiwis to fly across the Tasman.

"We'll be able to move on that very soon," he told 5AA radio.

"New Zealanders being able to travel to Australia - that's good for Australian tourism."

The prospect of Australians travelling to New Zealand is further away.

Mr Morrison said South Australia and NSW would be the first to benefit because they have already removed domestic borders.

"That would take a lot of pressure off at the airports for hotel quarantine, which frees up more places for Australians to come home," he said.

read more
Ardern wants trans-Tasman travel bubble because Aussies and Kiwis 'miss each other'

Morrison explained states insisting on quarantine for domestic travel would not be included in the bubble.

"We can't have New Zealand tourists coming and taking up those quarantine places in those states," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed the trans-Tasman bubble with Morrison earlier in the week.

"There is a chance that we could have Australia simply open to New Zealand because of our status and where we are right now, which is pretty good," she said yesterday.

World
Travel
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:04
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation
2
'Toxic': Disturbing stories from behind the scenes at Weta Digital
3
Judith Collins 'absolutely' rules out coalition between National and Advance NZ - 'I'm not insane'
4
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
5
Two people die following crash in Taranaki
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Revamped Boeing 737 Max jetliner returns to the skies on test flight

Changes coming for next Trump v Biden debate after disjointed first meeting

Roof of London's Big Ben revealed after three years of conservation work
01:54

Jet pack-wearing paramedics could be way of the future in north England