Kiwis overseas urged to come home 'as soon as possible', amid coronavirus pandemic

New Zealanders in on holiday overseas for a short-period are being strongly urged to return home.

The New Zealand High Commission in London and the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade are advising all Kiwis to avoid all non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict travel restrictions are in place around the world.

"The travel restrictions and border closures are changing very quickly and the options for New Zealanders to get home are reducing dramatically," an email from Safe Travel said.

"Be aware that whilst travelling you may be placed in quarantine, be required to self-isolate, or be subject to strict movement restrictions."

