Kiwis living in Sydney facing Christmas under Covid-19 restrictions

With eight new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sydney today varying levels of lockdowns will be put in place for Christmas – from tomorrow, until Boxing Day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven of today’s new cases are connected to the so-called Avalon cluster on the city’s northern beaches.

The strictest restrictions are in place for the top half of the northern beaches where there can only be five people in one household, all from within that region.

In the lower half of the northern beaches, households are allowed 10 visitors. While residents can’t leave the area, they can have guests from greater Sydney.

Current restrictions for the rest of the city will remain largely the same – 10 people per household, but children under 12 don’t count.

Luisa Dal Din is a New Zealander living at Bondi and was gearing up to celebrate a coronavirus-free Christmas.

“Everything was back to normal about two weeks ago. I was dancing at the clubs, I did not think this was going to be happening just before Christmas and new year’s, It’s been quite tough,” she said.

It’s even tougher for Kiwis in the northern beaches area, like Kesha Robertson.

“All my Christmas plans have fallen through this year, I was hoping to see family in New Zealand or family in Canberra and Melbourne, unfortunately none of those were possible,” she said.

Meanwhile another New Zealander in Sydney, Kylie Ross says, “we never thought we’d get a case (of Covid-19). I was really excited about going away, but that’s all sort of come crashing down”.