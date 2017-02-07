Kiwis jump on board petition for retiring UK cop to keep his police dog

 

A woman whose father is retiring after being a cop in the UK for 35 years started a petition when she found out her dad would not be able to keep his police dog.

A petition has started for UK Sergeant David Evans to be able to retire with his police dog, Ivy.

Source: Facebook: Jennie Evans

Jennie Evans said her father was "heartbroken" at the idea of not being able to keep four-year-old Ivy when he retires. 

So she started an online petition three days ago, to support for her dad, Sergeant David Evans, who is retiring in April after 34 years in the police force.

And it's already gained support worldwide, with more than 20,000 signatures including support from several Kiwis.

"It's unbelievable how the public have pulled together and helped us," said Ms Evans on a Facebook post.

Mr Evans is a long serving dog handler for the West Mercia Police, but the police told the family they were going to put four-year-old Ivy in the hands of another handler, because most dogs serve until they are about eight-years-old.

Mr Evans offered to by Ivy or cover expense of another dog to replace her job, which costs about $40,000, but the police refused, said Ms Evans. 

West Mercia Police said Chief Constable Anthony Bangham "recognises the unique bond between an officer and his dog and has made a direct offer to speak to the officer personally about this".

"West Marcia need to show they appreciate these efforts and do not treat dogs as dispensable equipment that can be 'handed down' to other people," said Ms Evans.

