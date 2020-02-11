Kiwis in London help carry on Grace Millane's legacy with abuse victim support campaign

A Kiwi living in London is helping honour the memory of British backpacker Grace Millane ahead of her killer's sentencing next week.

Loryn Cooper has set up a drop-off centre to receive donations to Love Grace, an abuse victim support campaign started by the Millane family.

Hundreds of goods have already been donated by Kiwis and Kiwi businesses in Britain, for women who are victims of domestic violence.

"It provides something for women in a situation who have luckily found help, and hopefully it makes them feel not so alone," Ms Cooper told 1 NEWS.

Items range from donated toiletries to everyday basics and even handbags.

All are packaged then gifted to domestic abuse charities in and around the United Kingdom.

On site to lend a hand was Grace's mother, Gillian, and her cousins.

One of her cousins, Hannah O'Callaghan, says things are still tough for the family but they're taking things one day at a time.

"The healing process is going to take a long time. This is very cathartic in that we can sort the handbags, process them, and we again take something positive from something negative in our lives."

Ms Millane was brutally murdered in December 2018 while on her OE in New Zealand.

The British backpacker's body was found buried in bushland outside Auckland.

Her case sparked an outpouring of grief and anger in New Zealand, the UK and around the world.

A 28-year-old man, who still has court-ordered name supression, was found guilty of her murder and is due to be sentenced next week.

Back in London, the donations keep coming.

"We're completely overwhelmed by the reaction - not just in the UK but also in New Zealand, America and Canada. [There's] lots of kindness out there," Ms O'Callaghan says.

More than 1500 bags have been donated so far to the campaign, exceeding the family's expectations.