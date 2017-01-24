 

Kiwis flocking to Queensland in growing numbers, census reveals

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

New census data has revealed 35,068 more New Zealanders live in Australia than five years ago.

Australian flag

Australian flag

The Australian Government today released the first major batch of data from its 2016 census results.

It found there are now 518,466 people living in Australia who were born in New Zealand, compared to 483,398 in 2011.

However, the proportion of Kiwis across the Tasman has not changed, remaining at 2.2 per cent of the population.

England and New Zealand remain the most common countries of birth after Australia, though the number of England-born residents (907,570) has dropped slightly since 2011.

The data also revealed more than one in three (35 per cent) New Zealanders who have arrived in Australia since 2011 have settled in Queensland.

Kimberlee Downs

Australia

