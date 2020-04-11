Kiwis assist in relief efforts in Vanuatu following destructive Cyclone Harold

A Christchurch company is helping with relief efforts in Vanuatu after Cyclone Harold ripped through the island nation this week.

Garden city Aviation-owned Vanuatu Helicopters is assisting the local government with pilot Andy Martin doing medical evacuations and helping to assess needs in isolated communities.

Meanwhile the NZ Defence Force confirmed a C-130 Hercules left from Whenuapai at 9am this morning loaded with supplies requested by the Vanuatu Government, including satellite phones, chainsaw kits and agricultural kits.

Also onboard is another Garden City Aviation helicopter which will also be used in the relief effort.