Kiwis on annual Waitangi Day pub crawl in London despite steady drop in numbers on OE

Waitangi Day has been celebrated early on the other side of the world with an annual pub crawl in London.

But will the tradition continue with the number of Kiwis spending their OE in the UK dropping steadily?
But the number of Kiwis spending their OE in the UK has nearly halved in the last decade, putting a question mark over whether the pub crawl tradition will continue.

In 2005 more than 12,000 visas were granted, but in 2016 only 6,940 visas were issued. 

A change to visa rules in 2010, made it harder for Kiwis to acquire a UK visa. 

Nowadays, most Kiwis who want to work in the UK, unless they have British parents or grandparents, need to go there before they're 30, and staying beyond two years is difficult. 

The Kiwi Expat Association (Kea) says it seems Kiwis are going over a bit later in life than they used to, in their mid to late twenties. 

"It's not a matter of Kiwis just getting off a plane now and walking into corporate opportunities. What we're seeing now is these young professionals who are just breaking into their careers, trying to break into a heavily competitive international space," said Tania Bearsley of Kea.

But those who do go to the UK are Kiwis determined to enjoy every moment they're there, as the Waitangi Day pub crawl proved.

