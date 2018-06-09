 

Kiwi woman who spent days in US desert with broken pelvis facing insurance nightmare

A Kiwi woman who spent several days in a US desert, drinking her own urine to survive is facing a new nightmare.

Claire Nelson says she’s trapped in an “insurance web” as US insurers push for her to be discharged.
Source: 1 NEWS

Claire Nelson says she's trapped in an "insurance web", as US insurers push for her to be discharged from an American hospital and sent to Canada where she usually lives.

But Canadian insurers are refusing to pay because they say she does not have the right to cover.

Miss Nelson's still unable to walk unaided after breaking her pelvis during a hike in Joshua Tree National Park last month.

