Kiwi woman recounts 'absolute panic' on AirAsia flight from Maldives after flames, loud bangs come from engine

A New Zealand couple say they feared for their lives onboard AirAsia flight FD178 which was forced to return to the Maldives after flames and explosive sounds boomed from its engine today.

Tracking of the flight, bound for Bangkok, shows it circled twice before returning to Velana International Airport, also known as Malè International Airport around 8pm in the Maldives.

Shannon Butler told 1 NEWS before take off she and her partner Jason both felt uneasy things just weren't sounding normal, but they put it down to just being anxious.

The couple were sitting on the right side window and middle seat with a clear view of wing and engine.

"As we were ascending we heard a massive explosion and looked to see flames coming out of the engine. I immediately started repeatedly pushing the assistance button and we screamed there was fire," Ms Butler said.

"No one responded. We ran to the back of the plane and were begging for them to turn the plane around we were told to sit back down they did not come out of their seats to look at the fire.

She said there was smoke "pouring out".

"We were in an absolute panic. The flight attendants were not communicating with us and nothing was said by the captain."

Ms Butler said there was then a second explosion.

"They told us they had turned the engine off and we could fly on one. We were still ascending and it appeared they were not taking it seriously.

"We continued to scream along with other terrified passengers that we needed to land but the plane continued ascending. They were not communicating with any of us so Jason ran to the front of the plane and started kicking the cockpit door screaming for them to do something."

Shortly after the captain announced that we would be turning back to Velana International Airport due to "technical difficulties", she said.

"Finally the plane started to turn and they announced it would take 15 minutes to get back to Malè. The plane landed and us terrified passengers wanted out."

But Ms Butler said they weren't allowed to be let off the plane, instead they were told the airline was "getting people to come look at the engine". After about 20 minutes they were allowed off.

"In the terminal once again there was no communication from AirAsia staff. Nobody knew what was happening."

Ms Butler said their flight was cancelled and they were eventually taken to a hotel.

"We feel the situation was handled extremely badly. We were absolutely terrified and thought we were going to die," she said.

"The lack of communication and urgency of what was happening made us more terrified then to finally be on ground and kept in the plane. It has been hours now and I am still shaking and cannot get the image of the flaming engine out of my head."