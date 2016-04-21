 

Kiwi woman faces court after shooting death of partner in Australia

A woman has faced court on the Gold Coast over the shooting murder of her partner.

Paanice Frauline Lawrence, 39, is alleged to have fatally shot her 46-year-old partner at her Southport home around 2am yesterday.

New Zealand-born Lawrence faced Southport Magistrates Court today charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

She showed no emotion during the brief appearance and was remanded in custody and her matter adjourned until January 12.

Yesterday, Detective Acting Inspector Matt Ward said Lawrence was the one who called triple zero to report the shooting.

The man, who did not live at the property, is believed to have arrived at some point during the night.

"Suffice to say he hadn't been there for a substantial period of time," Det Act Insp Ward said.

Lawrence reportedly only moved to Australia in late 2016 and police say the pair were in a relationship for about six months.

Det Act Insp Ward said while there was no history of domestic violence involving the couple, it was an avenue police were investigating.

Two other people, reportedly Lawrence's adult son and his partner, were in the home at the time of the shooting while a child and two other adults were in a caravan on the property.

