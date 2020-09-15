Kiwi woman accused of 'horrific' axe killing of ex-partner in Sydney

A New Zealander is accused of killing her former partner with an axe inside their Sydney townhouse, leaving a scene police described as "horrific".

Naea Moli is accused of attacking Geo Sione at their St Marys home on Sunday.

The ABC reports she caught a taxi to the St Marys police station, where she was charged with murder.

"She was quite calm, she was lucid, she provided the information and we responded accordingly," Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka said.

"They had been together for 10 years, they emigrated from New Zealand and they are known to police.

"This is a horrific incident. It shows what can happen at its worst regarding domestic violence — we encourage all victims of domestic violence to contact police."

Court documents seen by the ABC showed Sione had taken out an apprehended violence order against Moli, while the network understands Sione had been convicted of assaulting her about a year ago.