Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

A New Zealand-trained heart surgeon has died, nearly one month after an alleged one-punch attack outside the Melbourne hospital where he works.

Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann was punched in the foyer of Box Hill Hospital in May, and had been in a critical condition at The Alfred hospital.

His life support system was switched off and he died last night.

It's understood the father of twin girls was struck in the head in the hospital's foyer after asking a man to stop smoking near the hospital entrance.

His alleged attacker, 22-year-old Joseph Esmaili, was charged with intentionally causing serious injury and is set to return to court in August.

Victoria Police say they will await the results of a post mortem before reviewing charges.

Dr Prtizwald-Stegmann, 41, attended Hamilton's Hillcrest High School and graduated from Otago University in 2002 before moving to Australia.

Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessey has paid tribute to him, calling him "a fine father, husband and surgeon".

"The Government's thoughts, hopes and best wishes have been with Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann and his family over the past few weeks as he courageously battled in hospital.

"Our compassion and care is now with his loved ones and friends enduring this devastation and heartbreak.