 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

share

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

A New Zealand-trained heart surgeon has died, nearly one month after an alleged one-punch attack outside the Melbourne hospital where he works.

Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann was punched in the foyer of Box Hill Hospital in May, and had been in a critical condition at The Alfred hospital.

His life support system was switched off and he died last night.

It's understood the father of twin girls was struck in the head in the hospital's foyer after asking a man to stop smoking near the hospital entrance.

His alleged attacker, 22-year-old Joseph Esmaili, was charged with intentionally causing serious injury and is set to return to court in August.

Victoria Police say they will await the results of a post mortem before reviewing charges.

Dr Prtizwald-Stegmann, 41, attended Hamilton's Hillcrest High School and graduated from Otago University in 2002 before moving to Australia.

Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessey has paid tribute to him, calling him "a fine father, husband and surgeon".

"The Government's thoughts, hopes and best wishes have been with Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann and his family over the past few weeks as he courageously battled in hospital.

"Our compassion and care is now with his loved ones and friends enduring this devastation and heartbreak.

"Our health system and community are the better for his contribution."

Related

Kimberlee Downs

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:53
2
Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

3
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

4
The new All Blacks jersey

Kiwi babies can claim they were born an All Blacks supporter after themed birth certificates go on sale

00:53
5
The passionate exchange took place after deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with newspaper editor Brian Karem.

'Everybody in this room is only trying to do their job' – reporter clashes with White House official during fiery press briefing


00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!


Prison guards to have easier access to pepper spray

It follows a long campaign by members of the Corrections Association - and a rise in violence against staff.

02:01
Paula Bennett is visiting the capital Honiara and will join Pacific leaders to mark the end of RAMSI.

Fears as regional defence intervention ends in the Solomon Islands

After 14 years the Pacific's biggest regional defence intervention is withdrawing.

04:31
The Kiwi comedian played manager Murray in the much-loved show.

Rhys Darby can't believe it's been a decade since Flight of the Conchords became a global sensation

He played hapless manager Murray in the hugely successful show.

02:21
Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.

Will New Zealand's housing market slow down before the upcoming election?

Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ