Kiwi teen left fighting for his life in Brisbane after McDonald's attack opens eyes

A 17-year-old New Zealander left fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after being attacked outside a McDonald's earlier this month is out of an induced coma and has opened his eyes. 

Police say Joshua Waite was attacked outside a McDonald's outlet.
Source: 1 NEWS

Joshua Waite, formerly of Hamilton, sustained severe head injuries after being kicked in the face on May 12. 

He was brought out of the induced coma on Thursday, when he opened his eyes after performing movement tests.

His father Andy Waite wrote on his son's support Facebook page: "I was in early this morning and Joshy was looking at me then put his right hand on the side of my face, I couldn't hold back the tears I just had to cuddle him.

"Joshy is such a beautiful son a beautiful being, unfortunately for me he would know just how much I'm hurting inside but also how happy we all are he is here with us today."

As Joshua is not an Australian citizen, his aunt Raihia Hooker has created a Givealittle page to raise funds for his expensive medical costs.

Jake Ashley Law-Cobbo, 18, was charged with grievous bodily harm following the incident and was denied bail on May 17. 

