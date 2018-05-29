Kiwi Tara Brown's murderer and his NZ cousin jailed for brutal killing of Gold Coast dad

A notorious former bikie will spend a second life sentence behind bars after being sentenced over the murder of Gold Coast dad Greg Dufty.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lionel Patea will not be eligible for parole until 2048, after being sentenced to at least 30 years behind bars for killing Dufty over a drug debt in July 2015.

He was already serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty in February 2017 to murdering his partner Tara Brown.

Justice Martin Burns accepted the 26-year-old did not intend to kill the pool builder when he bashed him in the head with a shifting spanner on July 6, 2015.

But he said despite that and the fact he later told other gang members involved to take Mr Dufty to hospital, he had led the assault on him.

"Your savagery ... to first a man you hardly knew, if at all, and then only two months later of the mother of your daughter is so abhorrent as to be beyond the comprehension of any decent human being," he said.

Aaron Crawford, from Auckland, orchestrated for his best friend to be bashed.

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for Mr Dufty's manslaughter and will have to serve at least eight years.

Lionel Patea's brother Nelson, who also pleaded guilty to Mr Dufty's manslaughter on Monday, was sentenced to eight years' jail.