Kiwi stabbed in face, neck and stomach in London attack recovering after four-hour surgery

A New Zealand man who was stabbed in the face, neck and stomach during the London terror attacks on Sunday is recovering in hospital after four hours of surgery.

Oliver Dowling and girlfriend Marie Bondeville. Source: Facebook

Oliver Dowling, 32, from Christchurch but who lives in London, survived because the attackers missed all his vital organs, his sister Freddy, says in a Facebook post.

''Doctors are very happy with how he's come out the other side,'' Freddy wrote.

''A massive thank you to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother.''

Mr Dowling's girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured and was being treated in another hospital, she said.

She is not believed to a New Zealander.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson released a short statement on Monday morning.

''The New Zealand High Commission in London is in contact with Oliver Dowling's family and is providing consular assistance.''

It did not provide any further information.

The death toll from the London attack has risen to seven and ambulance services say 48 people were taken to five hospital and 21 are in a critical condition.