Kiwi speaks of life in lockdown in Italy

Kiwi and freelance journalist Annabella Garwood is currently living and working in Italy, which today was put into lockdown following the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the country.

She spoke to 1 NEWS about life in lockdown.

What does the city you live in look like at the moment?

I did an early supermarket shop and when I was returning home, I found it hard to believe we had just been ‘red-zoned’. There were so many locals out drinking cappuccinos, walking dogs, chatting in groups in the middle of the road, people out and about shopping. Life seemed normal.

Come day two, it was a completely different story. I had to go to a café this morning because data wasn’t working on my phone. There was a slight buzz as people drove to work but still really quiet. I noticed many people keeping their distance. Not many people in coffee shops. It felt so strange, didn’t feel like I was in Italy, people looking straight ahead, no smiles, no ciaos. It felt so desolate, quiet, surreal. It’s like there was a big lunch underway and I was one of a few people late to the table.

Streets in Italy deserted as the country goes into lockdown. Source: Supplied

Piazza Prampolini was almost completely abandoned later in the afternoon. As I walked down the street to fill my water bottles, I could see shop assistants mopping the floor and rearranging shelves. Coffee shops weren’t full. Small things like a squeaky bike and music from cafés felt louder than normal. The only thing I could do was go back home.

What does the lockdown mean for you?

In a nutshell, I can’t go anywhere until April 3.

I am also working as a freelance English and piano teacher here in Reggio Emilia. Many lessons will be cancelled, but I will be able to hold some lessons online.

Two days into the lockdown and cities across Italy have become to a stand still. Source: Supplied

I was supposed to take up a job in Venice this week before moving to London in April.

Venice has also been red-zoned, so it’s likely that job won’t go ahead anymore and I will have to self-isolate for 14 days when I arrive in London.

How are you getting groceries and supplies you need during the lockdown?

I have been doing little shops since I moved into the apartment a week ago. I pop down to restock every two or three days and can only take what will fit in my bike basket and backpack.

Most people were stocking up on water. I noticed the soft drinks aisle, apart from Coke, was virtually untouched. People have their priorities, right.

Source: Supplied

On day one of the lockdown [Sunday in Italy], I arrived 15 minutes after the supermarket opened and it was packed. As if it was a few days before Christmas, everyone is focused on getting what they need and leaving as soon as possible. I didn’t see a lot of people wearing masks, just plastic gloves in the produce department. I exited and a line around 30 metres long was forming outside the supermarket entrance.

Are you on your own?

Yes. A friend kindly lent me her spare apartment in the city centre a week ago. I’m half Italian, but my extended family live in other parts of the country. The good news is I’m lucky to have a brilliant network of families and friends I’ve met over the past 10 months. That means a lot when you’re here solo.

All public events have been banned. Source: Supplied

There are definitely moments in the day where a ciao or buongiorno would mean the world! It’s funny how after just a few days, my mood after a few hours inside can lift at the thought of going to the piazza to fill up my drink bottles.

How will you occupy your days?

I have a business venture which involves songwriting and scriptwriting, so that will keep me busy. Otherwise, it’s time to tackle those funny little jobs like organising those 8000 photos on my phone!

Do you have any fears for your health for friends' health?

It’s been years since I have been bedridden for several days. While that can be considered a good thing, I worry sometimes that if I was to test positive for Covid-19, my body may not fight it off as well as others. Apart from that, I’m sticking to all the hygiene rules and as my nonna says, “Just keep on keeping on!"

People are largely quarantining themselves at home and only going out to get supplies. Source: Supplied

In true Italian style, it doesn’t take long to meet extended families. I know many grandparents - nonnas and nonnos - now and I often think about how they are getting on at the moment.

Although I’m taking great care to look after my health on the inside, I’m also conscious of maintaining a positive mindset. I can only go a few hours before I need to take 20 minutes and go outside to refill drink bottles, dispose rubbish, any little job which will allow me to get some fresh air.

Do you feel confident you’ll get the help you need if you become sick?

Absolutely. I am in a central location, I have a great support network here and know that if I needed help, I can draw on a number of great friends and families.

These restrictions are having some sort of effect on everyone and, although I don’t have a family, run a business, other major responsibilities to think about, I do support these tough measures. If it means halting the Covid-19 spread, I’m all for it.

