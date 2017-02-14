Kiwi snowboarder dies in avalanche in Japan - reports

A New Zealand man has died after an avalanche swept him away at a ski resort yesterday in Hokkaido, Japan, local media reports.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Japanese Times the 35-year-old man was snowboarding with four friends at an "off-limits area" at the Niseko ski resort in the town of Kutchan, local police said.

The body of the man, who the Times names as Samuel Kerr, a business executive who lives in the town, was pulled from under the snow by rescuers.

Another man in his 30s broke his ribs, reports said.

The avalanche was around 200 metres by 350 in size at a site of previous fatal avalanches in the area, the Japanese Times reported.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help bring Mr Kerr's body back to New Zealand.

"Sam grew up in Dunedin and always had a passion for the outdoors," the page reads.