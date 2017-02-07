Kiwi sailor charged over massive cocaine bust remains in Sydney jail

 

The New Zealander embroiled in a $312 million cocaine bust will remain in a Sydney jail until his next court appearance in May.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hamish Thompson, aged 63, didn't appear when his case came up for mention this morning.

The veteran sailor was arrested last week as part of a two-year international police and customs sting.

Thompson was arrested on board the New Zealand yacht, Elakha.

It's alleged the Elakha sailed from New Zealand to a "mothership" in the South Pacific last month, to collect cocaine.

Police believe the drugs were from South America, and destined for Australia.

Thompson was released on parole in Australia in 2013, after being caught up in another major cocaine bust in 2000.

