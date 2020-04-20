TODAY |

Kiwi musician sings from his London bathtub, living room during 'Self-isolation Tour'

Source:  1 NEWS

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic a New Zealand musician is continuing the "Self-Isolation Tour" leg of his UK tour, this week performing from his living room.

Jesse Will is starting the living room leg of his shows live via social media this week. Source: Breakfast

Jesse Will told TVNZ1’s Breakfast from London the reaction to his videos strumming a ukulele in the bathtub and playing the guitar in his bedroom has been “quite inspiring”.

“I’ve taken a couple of years off of music, so it’s been surprising to see,” he said.

“It’s encouraging me to do more.”

He said the next part of the ‘tour’ on Wednesday morning New Zealand time could feature some fairy lights, a guitar, a ukulele, a saxophone and backing vocals. He will be live streaming the show on his social media.

“It’s going to be the full package.”

Will said he was also working on an album, and exploring other people’s music in the meantime has been helpful.

In 2014, the Auckland singer-songwriter and MAINZ graduate attracted pop star Taylor Swift’s praise after posting a stripped back version of Shake it Off online.

Swift tweeted: “My favourite covers are the ones where the artist has made it their own, changing the way the song makes you feel.”

Will moved to London in 2013 to pursue a music career. 

