Kiwi mum remembers daughter on 18th birthday, just one day after three siblings died in tanker collision

Source:

AAP

Marina Pink should be enjoying her 18th birthday on Tuesday, but instead of celebrating the milestone, her devastated mother has urged family and friends to have a drink in her honour, after she died alongside her two siblings in a collision on the NSW-Queensland border.

The siblings died after a crash near the NSW border with Queensland.
Source: 9News

In a Facebook post, Marina's mother Jaze says "please go buy Marina Pink a drink in every GOOD bar of every town in every city".

"Happy birthday our shining light," she wrote on Facebook.

Marina, 17, her sister Destiny, 15, and older brother Jack, 19, died instantly in a fiery three-vehicle collision on the Newell Highway near Boggabilla at sunrise yesterday.

Jack Pink, 19, Destiny, 15, and Marina Pink, 17.

Source: Facebook

"Keep your brother and sister in line," Ms Pink, the mother of seven, wrote today.

The trio was driving in convoy with their father, who was ahead of them in another vehicle, as they made their way back from Dubbo to their home near Beenleigh in Queensland.

Jack was driving a Pantech truck full of furniture when he collided head-on with a southbound fuel tanker. His sisters died when their 4WD then collided with the tanker and burst into flames.

The Pink family works with the travelling show circuit, Showmen's Guild of Australasia secretary John Davis said.

"It's devastating. They were fifth-generation show people," he told AAP on Tuesday.

Mr Davis said the teenagers' grandfather is outgoing Guild president George Pink, the legendary show patriarch whose own grandfather started as a showman in about 1899.

Guild vice president Gary Johnson told AAP the organisation is "in shock".

The siblings' father, Glenn, was found by emergency crews collapsed on the road after turning back on hearing of an accident.

"We saw a man lying in the middle of the road when we arrived but we came straight to the burning vehicles," Boggabilla Rural Fire Brigade member Garry Roberts told News Ltd.

"We learnt later it was the father of the people in the cars."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the large family of nine.

"As you can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for their parents Jaze & Glenn and siblings Coral, Jeanna, George & Patrick," the page reads.

"Marina, one of seven children to parents Jaze and Glenn Pink, was just a day short of her 18th birthday.

"All gone at the same time ... to lose 1 would be crazy. They lost 3 in 1 split second is just out of this world," a relative wrote.

"Jaze and Glenn are good people with an amazing family ... what they do is everything for the kids.

"Their sacrificial love for their kids knows no bounds. This is a crushing blow to this tight knit family."

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $70,000 as of midday Tuesday, with a goal of $100,000.

Police are continuing their investigations into the crash, which has left the truck driver in Toowoomba Hospital with shoulder injuries.

The siblings died after a crash near the NSW border with Queensland.

