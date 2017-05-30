Kiwi mum loses three children in tanker collision in Australia

Source:
A New Zealand mother has lost three "beautiful" children in a head-on collision with a tanker in New South Wales.
Jack Pink, 19, Marina, 17, and Destiny, 15, were travelling yesterday morning in two separate vehicles home to Brisbane as their family work on a travelling show circuit, 9 NEWS reported.
Jack was driving a truck and trailer, with Marina and Destiny in a car behind.
Both vehicles collided with a fuel tanker, and all three died at the scene.
Their mother, Jaze Pink, was a former student at Auckland's Long Bay College, reported NZME.
The teens have four surviving siblings.
A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up by uncle Justin Watene, and already has raised NZD$56,673 since it was created 16 hours ago.
"Tragically our beautiful nieces and nephew died in a head on collision with a semi trailer fuel tanker this morning," Mr Watene wrote.
"This is a crushing blow to this tight knit family. We are hoping to raise money to support their journey as they will be out of work in the coming months grieving their babies."
