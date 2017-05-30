Kiwi mum loses three children in tanker collision in Australia

A New Zealand mother has lost three "beautiful" children in a head-on collision with a tanker in New South Wales.

Jack Pink, 19, Marina, 17, and Destiny, 15, were travelling yesterday morning in two separate vehicles home to Brisbane as their family work on a travelling show circuit, 9 NEWS reported.

Jack was driving a truck and trailer, with Marina and Destiny in a car behind.

Both vehicles collided with a fuel tanker, and all three died at the scene.

Their mother, Jaze Pink, was a former student at Auckland's Long Bay College, reported NZME.

The teens have four surviving siblings.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up by uncle Justin Watene, and already has raised NZD$56,673 since it was created 16 hours ago.

"Tragically our beautiful nieces and nephew died in a head on collision with a semi trailer fuel tanker this morning," Mr Watene wrote.