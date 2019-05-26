TODAY |

Kiwi mountaineer says her fellow Everest climbers need to take responsibility for their safety

Kate King
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
World
Kate King
Asia
Accidents

Kiwi mountaineer Lydia Bradey, who has just returned from scaling Everest for the sixth, says tour companies are taking too many risks following the 10th death on the mountain in the last two months.

British man Robert Haynes Fisher, 44, died on Saturday after falling ill and collapsing while descending the summit and there are concerns that overcrowding is to blame.

Bradey, who became the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen in 1988 and still holds that title to this day, says there needs to be some degree of personal responsibility.

Climbers should be “prepared to give your heart but not necessarily your life”, Bradey said.

"I think some people really don’t know how to pass safely … and some people get summit fever," Ms Bradey told 1 NEWS.

Fellow mountaineer Peter Hilary, son of Sir Edmund Hilary, hopes that the recent problems on Everest won't stop people from exploring but says there needs to be “a little common sense”.

Read more: 'It's a very serious situation' - Peter Hilary shares thoughts on overcrowding on Mount Everest

"Of course, when dad was there he had the mountain to himself, an incredible privilege ... and now we have got over 100 expeditions going for the top and all going for those little windows in the weather," he says.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Lydia Bradey, who has just returned from scaling Everest for the sixth time, says tour companies are taking too many risks following 10 deaths on the mountain in the last two months. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    Kate King
    Asia
    Accidents
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:16
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    2
    The change will cost the government $153.7 million over four years for new measures for those in state care until they're 21.
    Budget 2019: Government announce new transition service for young people leaving state care
    3
    Blood sample positive with syphilis
    Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
    4
    Samiuela Anania Tupou, 21, who was shot in South Auckland.
    Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
    5
    Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Nepal's record-setting Everest guide returns a hero

    Photo Gallery: From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes
    Police generic.

    Cyclist dies after crash with car on Auckland's Queen Street, police seek witnesses

    Pope Francis compares abortion to 'hiring a hitman' in passionate denouncement