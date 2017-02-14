Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

A well known supermarket brand in Britain is getting skewered over its use of New Zealand lamb.

Waitrose has been forced to rebrand lamb ready meals in its "British" range because some are made with New Zealand lamb, which has upset consumers and the National Farmers Union.

Waitrose (file picture). Source: istock.com

The problem was raised last year and the company put stickers on the packs to make it clear where the lamb was from.

But that wasn't enough, so now all the meals will be rebranded as "Classic".

"To ensure the provenance of the lamb in the meals is clearer (it has always been on back of pack) we have [already] stickered all packs on the front," said a Waitrose spokeswoman.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) welcomed the change.

"We made our concerns very clear to Waitrose right from the beginning on this product," said NFU President Meurig Raymond.

Meat industries in Britain and Europe have long been sensitive about New Zealand products.