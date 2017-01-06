Kiwi man a victim of 'gay hate crime', husband says

The husband of a New Zealand man found under a bridge with a broken neck, back, ribs and burns says his partner was a victim of a gay hate crime.

John Wilson was found laying unconscious under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queenstone at 2am on New Year's Day. Source: Joth Wilson/Facebook

Maioha Tokotaua, 33, found his husband John Wilson, 25, laying unconscious under a train bridge in Gladstone, Queensland at 2am on New Year's Day, the Daily Mail Australia reports.

Mr Tokotaua says Mr Wilson was attacked after a married man propositioned Mr Wilson, but the man was rejected and started to fear Wilson may tell his family about his advances.

"There were these guys who had been harassing us for some time after one of them, who is married with children, made an advance that Joth rejected," Mr Tokotaua told the Daily Mail.

As well as broken bones, Mr Wilson suffered a brain haemorrhage, burns to 40 per cent of his body and a severed spine cord, making him unlikely to walk again.

Maioha Tokotaua claims his husband was attacked after a married man propositioned Wilson. Source: Maioha Tokotaua/Facebook

According to the Daily Mail, Queensland police believe Mr Wilson's burns are consistent with those from a power line above the tracks.

But Mr Tokotaua claims the burns appear to have come from a chemical or lighter fluid that has been poured on him and set alight, he told the Daily Mail.

"He has burns to his face and body ... the third degree burns are on his torso while those on his face are more superficial," he said.

"It was a gay hate crime."

Mr Tokotaua has stayed by his husband's side as he remains at a Brisbane Hospital on life support in a critical but stable condition.

"We rise together we fall, and well, I'm not ready to go nowhere ... so get yourself back here now 'cause I love you and I am useless without you," he wrote to Mr Wilson in a post on Facebook.