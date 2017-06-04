Kiwi man suffers multiple stab wounds in London terror attack

A New Zealand man was caught up in today's terror attack Iin London, receiving multiple stab wounds to his face, neck and stomach.

Oliver Dowling and girlfriend Marie Bondeville. Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by his sister, it was revealed Oliver Dowling, 32, is now in a stable condition in the University of London Hospital after a four hour surgery.

Freddy Dowling says her brother should be woken up in a few hours from an induced coma.

She also says Mr Dowling's girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was injured in the attack and is being treated at a separate hospital, but not being immediate family she has no updates on her condition.