Kiwi man suffers multiple stab wounds in London terror attack

A New Zealand man was caught up in today's terror attack Iin London, receiving multiple stab wounds to his face, neck and stomach.

Oliver Dowling and girlfriend Marie Bondeville.

Oliver Dowling and girlfriend Marie Bondeville.

In a Facebook post by his sister, it was revealed Oliver Dowling, 32, is now in a stable condition in the University of London Hospital after a four hour surgery.

Freddy Dowling says her brother should be woken up in a few hours from an induced coma.

She also says Mr Dowling's girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was injured in the attack and is being treated at a separate hospital, but not being immediate family she has no updates on her condition.

A van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended up at Borough Market where a stabbing spree began.
Oliver Dowling is thought to be from Christchurch.

