Kiwi man released on bail after allegedly stabbing Frenchman in Sydney

A New Zealand man charged following the stabbing of a Frenchman in Sydney yesterday has been released on bail under strict conditions.

Police allege Kiwi Arvin Stevenson, 34, stabbed the man in the chest and stomach with a knife in the city's north yesterday morning (local time).

Police say Stevenson used an axe to smash the windows of a car before the pair wrestled and the Frenchman was stabbed.

Yesterday Stevenson was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage.

Nine News reports the two men knew each other and within minutes police had made an arrest.

It's believed a failed drug deal was the motive for the attack.