Kiwi man killed in Japan avalanche, MFAT confirms

A New Zealand man has died after an avalanche swept him away at a ski resort yesterday in Hokkaido, Japan.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed a New Zealand man has died in Japan.

"The Ministry is aware of the death of a New Zealander in Hokkaido," MFAT says in a statement.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo has offered consular assistance to the family of the deceased."

According to the Japanese Times Samuel Kerr, 35, was snowboarding with four friends at an "off-limits area" at the Niseko ski resort in the town of Kutchan, local police said.

Mr Kerr's body was pulled from under the snow by rescuers.

Another man in his 30s broke his ribs, reports said.

The avalanche was around 200 metres by 350 in size at a site of previous fatal avalanches in the area, the Japanese Times reported.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help bring Mr Kerr's body back to New Zealand.

"Sam grew up in Dunedin and always had a passion for the outdoors," the page reads.