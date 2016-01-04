 

Kiwi who killed Brisbane teen Cole Miller with alcohol-fuelled punch to be sentenced today

Armstrong Renata will find out today how long he'll spend behind bars for killing Brisbane teenager Cole Miller with a single punch.

The father of Cole Miller bravely fronted media after turning off his son's life support.
The 22-year-old punched Mr Miller in the back of the head while out in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley on January 3 last year.

The 18-year-old suffered massive brain trauma, with his family making the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support in hospital the following day.

New Zealand national Renata pleaded guilty to unlawful striking causing death, an offence created in 2014 designed to combat alcohol-fuelled violence.

He'll be sentenced in the Supreme Court, where he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Due to the nature of his offence, he will have to serve 80 per cent, or at least 15 years, of any jail sentence he receives.

