Kiwi found not guilty of manslaughter after fatal Queensland road-rage incident

Source:AAP
New Zealand man Tamate Heke has been acquitted of manslaughter but found guilty of unlawful striking causing the death of a man in a road-rage attack on a busy Queensland highway.
Gavel
Source: 1 NEWS
The Brisbane Supreme Court jury took three-and-a-half hours to reach its verdict in the retrial, after a jury last year failed to reach a decision.
Heke had been accused of unlawfully killing Shane Merrigan when he punched him on the side of the Gateway Motorway on December 1, 2015 and he fell into the path of an oncoming truck.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news