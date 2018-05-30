Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead is in damage control mode after UK media reported disparaging remarks she allegedly made about Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

Not long after the royal wedding, Wickstead reportedly told the Daily Mail that Meghan's wedding dress was identical to one of her dresses.

Giving the story even more oxygen, she then reportedly went on to say the fit was too loose and Meghan's hair too messy.

The fallout was immediate, with Wickstead's Twitter account suspended and tabloid stories slamming the Kiwi designer, that lives in London, forcing her into damage control mode.

Today she released a public statement, saying Meghan "looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day" and that her wedding dress "was not a copy" of any of Wickstead's designs.