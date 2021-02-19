TODAY |

Kiwi executive faces National Health Service inquiry in UK over master's degree claim

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A senior health manager from New Zealand working in the UK is facing an inquiry into his qualifications, the BBC has revealed.

Mason Fitzgerald. Source: Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust

Mason Fitzgerald is due to become chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in April.

But, the trust confirmed to the BBC it was carrying out an independent review into claims that a master's of law degree from the University of Georgia in the US that Fitzgerald listed on several documents had, in fact, never been awarded.

BBC Look East journalists Nikki Fox and Matt Precey, who broke the story, approached the University of Georgia where Fitzgerald studied from 1999 to 2000 to confirm his degree. The university said he had attended but never graduated.

The degree qualification appears on at least three annual reports submitted by both NSFT, a mental health trust, and the East London Foundation Trust, where Fitzgerald was previously director of corporate affairs and director of planning and performance.

Originally from New Zealand, Fitzgerald told the BBC he could not comment while the inquiry was taking place.

"There is an ongoing review and it is, therefore, not appropriate for me to make a public statement," he said.

An entry on his LinkedIn page stating his qualification from the University of Georgia has recently been changed to say "degree not awarded".

The BBC confirmed Fitzgerald’s bachelor's of laws degree with the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, but reports he currently does not have a licence to practise in the country.

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
Health
Employment
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hamilton vehicle testing station ordered to pay $500k after customer killed by employee
2
New Zealand's largest vaccine rollout in history begins today to eliminate Covid-19
3
'Appalling' - Chlöe Swarbrick devastated to learn of ANZ KiwiSaver link to Yemen war
4
New Zealand's most common family names for newborns revealed
5
What you need to know as New Zealand begins rollout of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:23

'It’s devastating' — Young Australian broadcaster concerned about Facebook's news ban
02:08

Authorities hoping to turn around hesitancy among Māori, Pasifika about getting Covid-19 jab

Executioners sanitised accounts of deaths in last few months of Trump administration
03:25

Christchurch preschool embraces post-quake life in the red zone