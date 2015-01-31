 

Kiwi Danica Weeks vows to 'keep fighting' after MH370 search called off

New Zealand woman Danica Weeks says the Malaysian government should realise that she and other relatives of the 239 people aboard missing flight MH370 will never stop fighting for the truth in the wake of the near three-year search being called off.

The wife of MH370 victim Paul Weeks doesn't accept Malaysia's announcement that the plane's disappearance was an "accident."
Distraught relatives have criticised authorities for calling off the search for the Malaysia Airlines plane yesterday, less than a month after international experts identified a new area they believed contained the aircraft.

Danica Weeks

Ms Weeks who lives in Perth, whose 39-year-old husband and father of her two young sons was on the doomed flight on his way to a Mongolian mine site, said she was most angry at the Malaysian government.

"It is their plane, their responsibility, they're the ones that promised they would bring them home and now they are just giving up," Ms Weeks told AAP.

"For everything that Uncle Paul was, he would not want everybody ruining their chance for a happy life because of him. He'd want us to keep going."
"We will keep fighting. If Malaysia thinks it's just going to disappear on them then they have got another thing coming ... I'm not going to leave him out there or wherever he is, we're not going to leave our loved ones out there."

The Voice370 support group for victims' families called for nations, aviation industry and other groups and people to put pressure on Australia, Malaysia and China to resume the search.

The MH370 Tripartite Joint Communique from the three countries yesterday said they remained "hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located".

Flight 370 lost contact with air traffic control on March 8, 2014 early in its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew aboard and is regarded as one of the greatest aviation mysteries.

