 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Kiwi caught up in Hawaiian missile alert says mistakes acknowledged 40 minutes later

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi Krysia Lanigan said she received the emergency alert.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Stars share shock at pay disparity after Mark Wahlberg paid $2m to Michelle Williams' $1,300

00:30
2
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

3
Police car generic.

One dead, three injured after head-on collision near Tauranga

00:13
4
The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii".

Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile heading towards Hawaii

5
In this Aug. 26, 2017 photo, women go topless as they participate in the Free the Nipple global movement during Go Topless Day at Hampton Beach, N.H. The state Supreme Court is expected to hear a case as early as January 2018 that could settle the debate over whether women should be allowed to go topless in New Hampshire. The case pertains to three women who were ticketed over the 2016 Memorial Day weekend after they went topless at Weirs Beach in Laconia. (Ioanna Raptis/Portsmouth Herald seacoastonline.com via AP)

Women taking their right to go topless to US state's high court


01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 