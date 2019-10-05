TODAY |

Kiwi bishop’s resignation over ‘unacceptable’ relationship with woman a ‘great disappointment’, says Wellington Archbishop

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Religion

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bishop Charles Brennan’s resignation comes at “a time of anger and deep disappointment,” John Dew, the Catholic Archbishop of Wellington, said. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
Five people injured, three critically, following Auckland concert
3
Trump formally objects impeachment inquiry
4
Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
5
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cone or scoop? Guinea pig ice cream for sale in Ecuador

TripAdvisor bans ticket sales to marine parks housing whales and dolphins

Dad who abandoned two-year-old by Queensland river fails in sentence reduction appeal
00:33

Pope expected to announce resignation of New Zealand-based bishop tonight