Kiwi artist's brilliant multimedia riff on Captain Cook's Pacific journeys debuts at prestigious Venice Biennale

Source:
New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana's multimedia riff on Captain Cook's Pacific journeys has debuted at the Venice Biennale, billed "as the most prestigious event on the international contemporary visual arts calendar".
The artist's 24-metre long video work, In Pursuit of Venus, was inspired by 19th Century French wallpaper.
It was developed with actors playing out imagined and actual encounters from Cook's voyages.
The exhibition, which began life at the Auckland Art Gallery, travels to London and Paris next.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news