Kiwi arrested in Bali for tripping up motorcyclist while hailing a cab

A New Zealander living in Western Australia has been arrested in Bali after he says he accidentally tripped up a motorcyclist while putting his arm out to hail a taxi.

Matthew Isaih, who works as a security guard in WA's Pilbara region, posted on Facebook that he was in Bali with his partner and young daughter for his cousin's wedding, and the family was due to fly out yesterday morning.

Mr Isaih says he was at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning and tried to hail a cab by putting his arm out, but accidentally 'clothes lined' a motorbike rider.

Mr Isaih says he was mobbed by locals claiming he did it on purpose, and he was arrested for attempted murder.

He claims Kuta police officers won’t allow him to contact the New Zealand or Australian embassy and says police are asking for a $A7000 bribe to have him released, or else they’ll process his charge and send him to prison.

According to information provided to 1 NEWS by a Nine News reporter in Perth, Mr Isaih has his phone in his cell and is using Facebook to talk to family and friends.

One friend says he sent him $A5000 to help but is struggling to get rest of the money together.

Mr Isaih's mother, Wendy Clark, who's also in Bali, said in a radio interview: "It is very distressing to see my son in a one-metre cell on the floor. There's urine and it's flea-infested.