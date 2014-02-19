 

Kiwi arrested in Bali for tripping up motorcyclist while hailing a cab

A New Zealander living in Western Australia has been arrested in Bali after he says he accidentally tripped up a motorcyclist while putting his arm out to hail a taxi.

Matthew Isaih, who works as a security guard in WA's Pilbara region, posted on Facebook that he was in Bali with his partner and young daughter for his cousin's wedding, and the family was due to fly out yesterday morning.

Mr Isaih says he was at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning and tried to hail a cab by putting his arm out, but accidentally 'clothes lined' a motorbike rider.

Mr Isaih says he was mobbed by locals claiming he did it on purpose, and he was arrested for attempted murder.

He claims Kuta police officers won’t allow him to contact the New Zealand or Australian embassy and says police are asking for a $A7000  bribe to have him released, or else they’ll process his charge and send him to prison.

According to information provided to 1 NEWS by a Nine News reporter in Perth, Mr Isaih has his phone in his cell and is using Facebook to talk to family and friends.

One friend says he sent him $A5000 to help but is struggling to get rest of the money together.

Mr Isaih's mother, Wendy Clark, who's also in Bali, said in a radio interview: "It is very distressing to see my son in a one-metre cell on the floor. There's urine and it's flea-infested. 

"He's not allowed a seat, he hasn't got a bed and I am not leaving Bali until I get my baby out of there. I really need a lawyer there at 3pm (today) to help us negotiate, and that is not corrupt."

People relax at a Bali beach. Source: 1 NEWS
The NRL Sunday Footy Show has been forced to apologise for a segment mocking former NRL star Dave Taylor’s weight.

The former Queensland Origin star, who played for four NRL clubs, is playing for Central Queensland Capras in the Queensland Cup, with Footy Show panellists Erin Molan, Brad Fittler and Peter Sterling awarding him the 'gutsy player of the week' for his rotund appearance.

“What an athlete,” NSW coach Fittler could be heard saying sarcastically as footage of Taylor playing for the Capras was shown.

“Well Dave, look, it’s a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it’s very easy to turn the ‘i’ into an ‘a’, that’s all I’m saying — get that ‘a’ back to an ‘i’,” former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine chimed in with.

“By the way, we’re not shaming Dave Taylor at all, Molan felt prompted to say before the segment ended.

Capras CEO Peter White responded to the segment in a statement to news.com.au, saying it was “very disappointing, but sadly not surprising”.

“Our club is proud to have Dave Taylor as part of our organisation and while Dave will be the first to admit he is not playing his best football, personal circumstances have affected his life this year,” White said.

“Dave’s wellbeing is vitally important to us and I have no doubt next year we will see the best of him.

“The Channel 9 Footy Show hosts comments are totally unprofessional to say the least, and they should rightfully so be feeling very ashamed of their behaviour.”

White’s statement prompted an apology from the Sunday Footy Show on Twitter.

“We apologise to Dave Taylor for yesterday’s segment on the Sunday Footy Show. It was not the intention of the show to embarrass him,” statement said.

“He’s been a wonderful rugby league player for many years, and through his playing and his personality off the field has contributed greatly to rugby league in this country.”

The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the ‘gutsy player of the week’. Source: Twitter/Sunday Footy Show
Topics
League
NRL
Australia
Turkish central bank tries to contain currency crisis

Turkey's central bank announced a series of measures today to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and tumbled another 7 per cent today as the central bank's measures failed to restore investor confidence.

The currency hit a record low of 7.23 per US dollar late on Sunday after Erdogan, in a series of speeches over the week, showed no sign of backing down in the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.

Erdogan ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, which economists say are needed to stabilise the currency. And he threatened to seek new alliances and partners and warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

The lira recovered some of its losses after Berat Albayrak, the country's finance chief — and Erdogan's son-in-law — said late Sunday that the government had readied an "action plan" to ease market concerns, without elaborating.

He also said the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

Today, the Central Bank said in a statement a series of steps to "provide all the liquidity the banks need."

The moves are meant to grease the financial system, ease any worries about trouble at banks and keep them providing loans to people and businesses.

In times of high uncertainty, banks tend to shy away from lending to each other. A so-called credit crunch, a lack of daily liquidity, can cause a bank to collapse.

The lira has dropped some 45 per cent this year.

The dispute with the US has centred on the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges.

The US has responded by slapping financial sanctions on two ministers and later doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey.

A Turkish man leaves a currency exchange shop in Ankara, Turkey.
Source: Associated Press
