TODAY |

Kiwi actor Manu Bennett criticised after performing haka naked in Romania

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Māori Issues

A haka expert has criticised Kiwi actor Manu Bennett for performing the traditional Māori dance naked at a world heritage site in Romania.

Bennett is being investigated by Romanian police for doing the naked haka at a temple in the capital of Dacia.

He says he performed with “complete spiritual respect”.

But Dr Te Kahautu Maxwell from Waikato University says while it's acceptable in New Zealand, because the haka is our custom and history, different cultural beliefs must be respected in other countries.

He says other countries may find nakedness offensive. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    A haka expert has criticised the actor for performing the traditional dance at a world heritage site. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    Māori Issues
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Man arrested after three Christchurch businesses hit by armed robbers within an hour
    2
    A haka expert has criticised the actor for performing the traditional dance at a world heritage site.
    Kiwi actor Manu Bennett criticised after performing haka naked in Romania
    3
    Details of hush money paid out to parliamentary staffers revealed
    4
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    5
    Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay has latest from our 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
    National back in front while Labour takes a dive in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Nine hospitalised after subway car derails in Boston
    00:16
    This comes after a cruise ship struck a much smaller tourist boat injuring five people.

    Thousands protest in Venice against cruise ships

    00:15
    Roy brought up 100 runs in the win but was so focused on the ball, he forgot to see where he was going.

    Jason Roy floors umpire with big hit as England rebound in CWC win over Bangladesh
    More than 300 climbers have died on the mountain since 1953.

    Problems in retrieving climbers' bodies from Himalayan mountains, India reports