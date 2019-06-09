Kiwi actor Manu Bennett criticised after performing haka naked in Romania

A haka expert has criticised Kiwi actor Manu Bennett for performing the traditional Māori dance naked at a world heritage site in Romania.

Bennett is being investigated by Romanian police for doing the naked haka at a temple in the capital of Dacia.

He says he performed with “complete spiritual respect”.

But Dr Te Kahautu Maxwell from Waikato University says while it's acceptable in New Zealand, because the haka is our custom and history, different cultural beliefs must be respected in other countries.