Kindergarten bomb blast kills eight in China, as relatives gathered to pick up children

Police have identified a suspect in an explosion at the front gate of a kindergarten in eastern China that killed eight and struck as relatives gathered to pick up their children at the end of the day, local authorities said today. 

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers transport a person injured in an explosion outside a kindergarten into a hospital in Fengxian County in eastern China's Jiangsu Province early Friday, June 16, 2017. Several people were killed and dozens more injured in an explosion Thursday at the front gate of the kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day, local officials said. (Li Xiang/Xinhua via AP)

Medical workers transport a person injured in an explosion outside a kindergarten into a hospital in Fengxian County in eastern China's Jiangsu Province

Source: Associated Press

Police were investigating the explosion as a criminal act and said they had "targeted" a suspect, according to a statement issued by authorities in the city of Xuzhou and the official Xinhua News Agency.

It was unclear if the suspect was apprehended and no potential motive was provided. A witness cited by state media said a gas cylinder at a roadside food stall had caused the blast.

Two people died at the scene and six died after being taken to a hospital following the explosion yesterday at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in Fengxian.

Initial reports said 59 were injured, but Xinhua and other media reported that 65 were injured including eight who remained in critical condition.

The blast occurred before school had let out for the day and no students or teachers from the kindergarten were injured, according to a statement from local authorities.

However, videos purportedly from the scene showed children - possibly relatives of the kindergartners or passers-by - among the casualties.

The videos posted by the state-run People's Daily showed a chaotic scene outside the entrance to the school, with children and adults lying on the ground, some of them motionless and others struggling to get up off the ground. Clothing, shoes and other items were strewn on the ground beside pools of blood. 

