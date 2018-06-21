Kind-hearted UK cops share their chips with a suspected illegal immigrant they picked up on motorway

It's enough to make Donald Trump see red - two police officers sharing food with a suspected illegal immigrant.

The police offices share their chips with a suspected illegal immigrant. Source: Twitter: Leicestershire Road Policing Unit (RPU)

It happened on the other side of the Atlantic, in the UK, so the US President won't need to concern himself as he cracks down on an influx of undocumented migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

A suspected illegal immigrant has been snapped in a selfie with police sitting in a Leicestershire Road Policing Unit car, as they all enjoyed that classic English meal - a bag of hot chips.

"Male found on motorway suspected to be an illegal immigrant into the UK," the police wrote in a tweet with the photo yesterday.

"He's not eaten for days and we've not eaten for hours, so we've all shared some fine English cuisine… a bag of chips!"

The tweet has 8300 likes and 1200 retweets, many praising police.

"This is really lovely to see. No matter what his situation is he is still a human and I love how you are treating him as one," one woman tweeted, Australia's Yahoo7 News reported as it picked up the story.

Another man tweeted, "Good on yer lads".

Another light-heartedly noted that while the suspected illegal immigrant had not eaten for days the officers were still making him share food.