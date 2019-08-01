TODAY |

'What kind of evil does this?' – Outrage in US as crying newborn puppies discovered in rubbish

Seven newborn puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster on Monday near a motorway in Marietta, Georgia.

A couple looking for empty cardboard boxes found the puppies inside a box.

Some of them, believed to be born that day, even had their umbilical cord still attached.

The couple called 911 who reached out to Bosley's Place Inc. - a nonprofit organisation.

Volunteer at the organisation Jennifer Siegel said, "I can't understand what kind of evil does this, but somebody had put them in a box, closed the box, put it in a dumpster and left them to die.

"Umbilical cord still attached, they were screaming, and they were crying, evidence of skin and bones and ribs."

The puppies are now being well taken care of.

Some of the puppies, believed to be born that day, even had their umbilical cord still attached. Source: Breakfast
