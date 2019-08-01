'What kind of evil does this?' – Outrage in US as crying newborn puppies discovered in rubbish

Seven newborn puppies were found abandoned in a dumpster on Monday near a motorway in Marietta, Georgia.

A couple looking for empty cardboard boxes found the puppies inside a box.

Some of them, believed to be born that day, even had their umbilical cord still attached.

The couple called 911 who reached out to Bosley's Place Inc. - a nonprofit organisation.

Volunteer at the organisation Jennifer Siegel said, "I can't understand what kind of evil does this, but somebody had put them in a box, closed the box, put it in a dumpster and left them to die.

"Umbilical cord still attached, they were screaming, and they were crying, evidence of skin and bones and ribs."