Kim Kardashian returns to White House to talk criminal justice alongside Trump

Associated Press
Reality star and activist Kim Kardashian West took a star turn at the White House this morning to promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track.

    It all happened as the reality TV star met with the US President at the White House.

    "Everyone wants the community to be safe, and the more opportunity we have and that they have and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be," Kardashian West told an East Room crowd.

    She announced a ride-sharing programme to help former prisoners get transportation to job interviews, work and other events.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, right, sit with Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, as they listen to President Donald Trump speak about second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (right) sit with Kim Kardashian West. Source: Associated Press

    President Donald Trump pronounced himself a fan of Kardashian West's advocacy, declaring, "I guess she's pretty popular."

    Kardashian West, who has been advocating for criminal justice reform issues, tweeted a video of herself en-route to the event this morning.

    "I am heading to the White House to speak at the second chance hiring and re-entry event," she said, adding in another tweet that she was "honoured to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."

    Kardashian West has been to the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues and successfully lobbied Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offences.

    White House officials have been working to make sure that prisoners released early because of the passage of the First Step Act have the tools and jobs they need to successfully adjust to life outside prison.

    More than 1,000 federal inmates have had their sentences reduced because of the legislation, according to a recent report by the US Sentencing Commission.

    President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speak during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West. Source: Associated Press
