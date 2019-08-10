TODAY |

Kim Jong Un says North Korea has successfully tested 'newly developed' weapon

Associated Press
North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a test-firing of what it calls "newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher."

The Korean Central News Agency said yesterday's weapons test was successful and cited Kim as saying the rocket launcher is "indeed a great weapon."

The report likely referred to the projectile launches that South Korea detected on Saturday morning.

South Korea's military said North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast and that they flew about 380 kilometres (236 miles) at the maximum altitude of 97 kilometres (60 miles).

North Korea has been pushing to develop powerful multiple rocket launch systems, whose projectiles show missile-like flight distance and trajectory.

The latest launches were the seventh weapons test by North Korea in a month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile test in North Korea on July 25, 2019. Source: Associated Press
