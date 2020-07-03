TODAY |

Kim Jong Un meets with military heads to discuss 'bolstering a war deterrent'

Source:  Associated Press

North Korea's military heads have met with the country's leader Kim Jong Un to discuss "further bolstering a war deterrent", state media reported today.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Source: Associated Press

Kim, whose titles include Chairman of the Central Military Commission, headed the "closed meeting" yesterday.

There was little detail about the content of the meeting, but there was a reiteration of the determination to bolster "a war deterrent".

In recent days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and top North Korean official Kim Yo Jong, widely believed to be sister of Kim Jong Un, have aired their opinions in public about the chances of Pyongyang and Washington talking again.

North Korea's military emphasis on "bolstering a war deterrent" may be part of the messaging intended for Washington.

