Kim Jong Un lands in Singapore ahead of summit with Donald Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Sunday in Singapore ahead of one of the most unusual and highly anticipated summits in recent world history, a sit-down Tuesday with President Donald Trump meant to settle a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear bomb arsenal.

The jet carrying Kim landed at the airport this evening amid huge security precautions on this city-state island.

Singapore quickly released a picture of Kim and the foreign minister shaking hands. A large limousine with a North Korean flag could then be seen surrounded by other black vehicles with tinted window as it sped through the city's streets to the St. Regis Hotel, where China's President Xi Jinping once stayed.

Kim's summit with Mr Trump has captured intense global attention after a turn to diplomacy in recent months replaced, for the time being, serious fears of war last year amid North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

The North, many experts believe, stands on the brink of being able to target the entire US mainland with its nuclear-armed missiles, and while there's deep skepticism that Kim will quickly give up those hard-won nukes, there's also some hope that diplomacy can replace the animosity between the US and the North.

The North Korean autocrat's every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists up until he shakes hands with Trump.

Kim has only publicly left his country three times since taking power after his despot father's death in late 2011 - twice traveling to China and once across his shared border with the South to the southern part of the Demilitarised Zone in recent summits with the leaders of China and South Korea respectively.

Despite the high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Mr Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-you session.