Killing Eve wins big at Bafta awards, including best drama series

Hit television series Killing Eve came out on top at this years Bafta TV awards - snatching up three awards, including best drama series.

The show also took out prizes for best leading actress for Jodie Comer, and best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw.

The first episode of the UK produced series was released in 2018. The show follows a desk-bound MI5 officer, who begins to track down talented psychopathic assassin.

The British Academy Television Awards were presented in London today, with a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall.

Five-part drama show, Patrick Melrose, was also a big winner at the awards - taking out two awards, including best leading actor for Benedict Cumberpatch.

Full list of winners below:

Best drama series winner - Killing Eve

Best mini-series winner - Patrick Melrose

Best leading actress - Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Best leading actor - Benedict Cumberpatch, Patrick Melrose

Best supporting actor - Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best supporting actress - Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Best female performance in a comedy programme - Jessica Hynes, There She Goes

Best male performance in a comedy programme - Steve Pemberton, Inside No 9

International winner - Succession

Entertainment performance winner - Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?

Specialist Factual winner - Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley

Reality and constructed factual winner - I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

Current affairs winner - Myanmar's Killing Fields: Dispatches

Entertainment programme winner - Britain's Got Talent

Scripted Comedy winner - Sally4Ever

Comedy entertainment programme winner - A League of Their Own

Factual series winner - Louis Theroux’s Altered States

Features winner - Who Do You Think You Are?

Life event winner - Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

News Coverage winner - Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

Single documentary winner - Gun No 6

Single drama winner - Killed By My Debt

Best soap and continuing drama - EastEnders

Sport winner - 2018 World Cup: England v Sweden