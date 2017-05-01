Killer tornadoes destroy homes, flip cars and bring down trees in the US

At least 14 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the US by a storm that also dumped a rare late-season blizzard in western Kansas today.

Tornadoes hit several small towns in East Texas, killing four people.

Five people were killed by flooding and winds in Arkansas, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working during the storm. Two deaths were reported in Missouri, including a woman who drowned after rushing water swept away a car.

One of two deaths in Mississippi included a seven-year-old who died by electric shock and a two-year-old girl died in Tennessee after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds.

Rescuers in northwest Arkansas continued to look for an 18-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy who were in a vehicle swept off a bridge by floodwaters in Hindsville, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

In northwest Arkansas, a 10-year-old girl drowned in Springdale and the body of a woman who disappeared riding an inner tube was found in a creek in Eureka Springs.

Also, a 65-year-old woman in DeWitt in the eastern part of the state was struck and killed in her home by a falling tree, officials said.