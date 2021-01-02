TODAY |

Killer who strangled woman, cut baby from womb will be first woman federally executed in 60 years tomorrow

Source:  Associated Press

Becky Harper sobbed as she spoke to a Missouri dispatcher after stumbling across her expectant daughter in a pool of blood, her womb slashed open and the child she had been carrying missing.

Lisa Montgomery. Source: Associated Press

"It's like she exploded or something," Harper told the dispatcher on December 16, 2004, during the desperate yet futile attempt to get help for her daughter, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who had been eight months pregnant.

Lisa Montgomery, who strangled Stinnett with a rope before performing a crude caesarean and fleeing with the baby, awaits execution tomorrow, just eight days before the presidential inauguration of death penalty opponent Joe Biden.

If the lethal injection is carried out as scheduled at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in about six decades.

Montgomery drove about 273.59 kilometres from her Melvern, Kansas, farmhouse to the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore under the guise of adopting a rat terrier puppy from Stinnett, a 23-year-old dog breeder.

She was arrested the next day after showing off the premature infant, Victoria Jo, as her own. She is now 16 years old and hasn't spoken publicly about about the tragedy.

Montgomery originally was scheduled to be put to death on December 8. But the execution was temporarily blocked after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison.

The resumption of federal executions after a 17-year pause started on July 14.

Anti-death penalty groups said US President Donald Trump was pushing for executions prior to the November election in a cynical bid to burnish a reputation a law-and-order leader.

US officials have portrayed the executions as bringing long-delayed justice for victims and their families.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Killer who strangled woman, cut baby from womb will be first woman federally executed in 60 years tomorrow
2
First Lady Melania Trump 'disappointed' at husband's supporters after Capitol riot
3
Government accused of being 'too relaxed' over new Covid-19 strains
4
New case as Brisbane lockdown lifts; Sydney Covid-19 cases continue to rise
5
One dead after two trucks crash in Christchurch
MORE FROM
World
MORE

AP Explainer: Can social media companies boot Trump?

Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

WHO experts arriving in China this week for virus origins probe
02:46

Reserve Bank of New Zealand says it wasn't directly targeted in cyber attack