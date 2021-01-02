Killer who strangled woman, cut baby from womb will be first woman federally executed in 60 years tomorrow

Becky Harper sobbed as she spoke to a Missouri dispatcher after stumbling across her expectant daughter in a pool of blood, her womb slashed open and the child she had been carrying missing.

Lisa Montgomery. Source: Associated Press

"It's like she exploded or something," Harper told the dispatcher on December 16, 2004, during the desperate yet futile attempt to get help for her daughter, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who had been eight months pregnant.

Lisa Montgomery, who strangled Stinnett with a rope before performing a crude caesarean and fleeing with the baby, awaits execution tomorrow, just eight days before the presidential inauguration of death penalty opponent Joe Biden.

If the lethal injection is carried out as scheduled at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in about six decades.

Montgomery drove about 273.59 kilometres from her Melvern, Kansas, farmhouse to the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore under the guise of adopting a rat terrier puppy from Stinnett, a 23-year-old dog breeder.

She was arrested the next day after showing off the premature infant, Victoria Jo, as her own. She is now 16 years old and hasn't spoken publicly about about the tragedy.

Montgomery originally was scheduled to be put to death on December 8. But the execution was temporarily blocked after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison.

The resumption of federal executions after a 17-year pause started on July 14.

Anti-death penalty groups said US President Donald Trump was pushing for executions prior to the November election in a cynical bid to burnish a reputation a law-and-order leader.