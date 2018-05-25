Kilauea volcano: Two US military helicopters sent to Hawaii as evacuation backup

The US Marine Corps is deploying two large transport helicopters to Hawaii's Big Island in case a volcanic eruption forces large numbers of people to evacuate.

Lava erupts near Pahoa. Source: Associated Press

Hawaii officials have said they may need to carry out a mass evacuation if lava crosses key highways and isolates communities in the mostly rural part of the island where the Kilauea volcano is erupting.

A blocked highway would cut people off from their only route to grocery stores, schools and hospitals.

The Marine Corps said today that it's sent two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from a base near Honolulu to help. Each helicopter can carry 50 passengers.

Hawaii Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara says the helicopters will allow an evacuation to be completed within a few hours.

News of the the evacuation plan comes as ash continues to spew out from the summit of a Hawaii volcano amid intermittent explosions.

Scientists said ash emissions from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island reached 1,828 metres but quickly dispersed.

The ash is settling in small communities that are downwind. Trade winds are blowing the ash to the southwest.

Volcanic gas emissions at the summit remain high.

The high levels increase the potential for volcanic smog that's called "vog."

Emissions are also high at fissures that began opening up earlier this month in communities about 40 kilometres from the summit. Lava continues to erupt in two evacuated subdivisions.

Lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Source: Associated Press