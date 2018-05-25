 

Kilauea volcano: Two US military helicopters sent to Hawaii as evacuation backup

Associated Press

The US Marine Corps is deploying two large transport helicopters to Hawaii's Big Island in case a volcanic eruption forces large numbers of people to evacuate.

In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Lava erupts near Pahoa.

Hawaii officials have said they may need to carry out a mass evacuation if lava crosses key highways and isolates communities in the mostly rural part of the island where the Kilauea volcano is erupting.

A blocked highway would cut people off from their only route to grocery stores, schools and hospitals.

Geologists are describing Kilauea is one of the biggest volcanic events in a century.
The Marine Corps said today that it's sent two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from a base near Honolulu to help. Each helicopter can carry 50 passengers.

Hawaii Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara says the helicopters will allow an evacuation to be completed within a few hours.

News of the the evacuation plan comes as ash continues to spew out from the summit of a Hawaii volcano amid intermittent explosions.

Scientists said ash emissions from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island reached 1,828 metres but quickly dispersed.

Blue flames from burning methane are the latest natural phenomena being seen at the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

The ash is settling in small communities that are downwind. Trade winds are blowing the ash to the southwest.

Volcanic gas emissions at the summit remain high.

Lava is now blocking part of a coastal road, cutting a key escape route, and creating toxic clouds as it hits the sea.
The high levels increase the potential for volcanic smog that's called "vog."

Emissions are also high at fissures that began opening up earlier this month in communities about 40 kilometres from the summit. Lava continues to erupt in two evacuated subdivisions.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Joe Kekedi takes pictures as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Joe Kekedi takes pictures as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii.

